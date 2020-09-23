Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,504 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.