Sei Investments Co. Has $3.30 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

