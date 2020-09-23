Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $812.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.