Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 328 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,195 shares of company stock valued at $74,966,427. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $304.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.44 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.