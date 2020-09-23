Sei Investments Co. Sells 65,218 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,116,000 after buying an additional 402,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

