Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,587 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,164,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 890,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,734,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after purchasing an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,708,000 after purchasing an additional 673,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $484,282. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

