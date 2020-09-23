Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,571 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,002 shares of company stock worth $24,857,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.