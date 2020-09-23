Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axis Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axis Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE:AXS opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 61,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,807,279.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,305.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 163,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,709.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

