Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 25.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $2,843,974.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

