Stephane Bancel Sells 8,587 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $588,724.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,663,868 shares in the company, valued at $456,874,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $747,924.66.
  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $609,210.00.
  • On Friday, September 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $645,307.32.
  • On Friday, September 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34.
  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $607,050.00.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,372,180.00.
  • On Monday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $1,420,984.89.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $697,410.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 256,011 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

