Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 8,000 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 2,100 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,971.00.

Shares of PBFX opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 84.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 217,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

