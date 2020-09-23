Aaron Locascio Sells 39,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $117,000.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24.

On Monday, July 20th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00.

Shares of GNLN opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Greenlane Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.