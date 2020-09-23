Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White Sells 7,352 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $110,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BE stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

