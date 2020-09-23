Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White Sells 7,352 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $110,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BE stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.23.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
