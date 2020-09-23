David Kanen Sells 56,207 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 18th, David Kanen sold 525,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $1,790,250.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.12. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

