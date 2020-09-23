Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,569.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

