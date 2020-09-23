Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,569.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.