Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,569.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

