Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

