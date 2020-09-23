Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 858 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of REET opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

