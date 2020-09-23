Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Twilio stock opened at $237.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,243 shares of company stock worth $32,687,539. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

