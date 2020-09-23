Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 16,860 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 217.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 152.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amarin by 78.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.