Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 1,511.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMU opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

