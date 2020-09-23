Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $441,000 Stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,118 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

