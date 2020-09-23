Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.34.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

