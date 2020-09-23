Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 630.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $809,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

