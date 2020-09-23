Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kforce by 6.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kforce by 125.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFRC stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $745.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.