Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 7,210 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 2.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

