Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total value of C$70,235.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,880,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,846,386.09.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total value of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total value of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90.

On Monday, August 24th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$86,061.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.74, for a total value of C$89,205.00.

TSE REAL opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.38. Real Matters Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 58.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.