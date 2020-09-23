Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $421,059.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,174,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,707 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,465 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

