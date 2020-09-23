Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,193 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 97,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 54,892 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $4,603,792.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,744,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,174,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,707 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,465. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.