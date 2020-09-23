Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.