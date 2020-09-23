Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,254 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ADT were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ADT by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in ADT by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in ADT by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,608 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

