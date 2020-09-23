RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,483.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $634,463.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $129,081 and have sold 633,888 shares valued at $19,587,939. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

