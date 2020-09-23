Fmr LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 244,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
Federated Hermes Profile
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
