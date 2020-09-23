Fmr LLC Takes Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 244,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes Inc has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

