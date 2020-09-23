Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of TopBuild worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

TopBuild stock opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

