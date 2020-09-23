Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Vision were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.70, a PEG ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

