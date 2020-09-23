Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,877 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 2.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

