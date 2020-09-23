Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 87.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 406,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,429,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 490,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

