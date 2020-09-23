3,771 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 790.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 306,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,394,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.