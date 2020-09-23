Bank of America Corp DE Invests $13.67 Million in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 576,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,868,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes Inc has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

