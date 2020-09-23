Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,193 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 443,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $13,143,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $421,059.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $871,712.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,707 shares of company stock worth $51,070,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

NASDAQ GH opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

