Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,528,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 271,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of HP opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

