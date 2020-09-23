Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 3,481 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $54,094.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,069.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yext by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yext by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

