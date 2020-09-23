Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Marc Ferrentino Sells 9,753 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $151,756.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $33,810.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $82,527.38.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Yext by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

