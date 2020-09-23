Burt W. Podbere Sells 1,233 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Burt W. Podbere sold 75,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $10,126,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $11,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $10,167,000.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

