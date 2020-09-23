Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $162,300.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $175,200.00.

YEXT stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Yext by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

