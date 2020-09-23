Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) COO Marc Andrew Hoffman Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,791,000 after buying an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,854 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.