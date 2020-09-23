Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 1,604 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $203,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $2,526,250.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.