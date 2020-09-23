Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 3,878 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $989,549.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $268.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 847.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

