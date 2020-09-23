Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 1,600 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

